Kane County SWAT called out when Elgin eviction goes awry

ELGIN – Kane County SWAT team and negotiators were called to assist in an eviction order in Elgin this morning in which the occupants refused to open the door and insinuated that they were arming themselves with a rifle, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

But after an intervention by Sheriff Ron Hain, the occupants are working with him to be in compliance, not requiring any use of force, the release stated.

The incident began at 9 a.m. Tuesday when Sheriff’s Court Operations Detectives attempted to serve a court-ordered eviction on a residence in the 0-100 block of North Weston Avenue, Elgin, the release stated.

Elgin police also responded when the SWAT team and negotiators arrived.

During the course of the negotiations, it was learned that there were at least two adults and two children in the home at the time.

The occupant remained agitated during the conversation with negotiators and continuously refuted the court order and refused to exit the residence.

Hain spoke directly with the primary occupant, who agreed to meet at a neutral location to discuss the court order so they have a better understanding, the release stated.

Hain made the determination to stand down and not to show or implement any use of force, as seeing it would agitate the situation further.

With contact made, Hain is working with the occupants to bring them in to compliance with the civil order, bringing the incident to a peaceful conclusion, the release stated.