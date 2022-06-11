Aurora man faces 15 felony retail theft, burglary charges

BATAVIA – An Aurora man faces 15 felony retail theft and burglary charges in connection with three shoplifting incidents at two Walmart stores in Batavia and Huntley, according to police and court records.

Batavia police arrested Cheney R. Wackerlin, 46, of the 400 block of Flagg Street, Aurora, on May 16 on a warrant. Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo Jr. waived Wackerlin’s appearance on May 26, but ordered that he appear in person on June 22 for the setting of his preliminary hearing, court records show.

Wackerlin was charged with multiple counts of felony burglary and retail theft of merchandise valued at more than $300 twice on Feb. 6 and once on Feb. 11, court records show.

The Feb. 11 charges of felony burglary and retail theft were in connection to a Feb. 5 incident at the Walmart at 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia, records show.

The two Feb. 6 charges of felony burglary and retail theft related to incidents Feb. 1 and and Feb. 5 at the Walmart at 12300 Route 47, Huntley, records show.

Because Wackerlin was previously convicted of burglary in Kendall County in 2006, retail theft charges were elevated to felonies, according to court records.

The most serious of the 15 charges are five Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or a term of 48 months of probation, if convicted.

A Kane County grand jury also indicted Wackerlin on six retail theft felonies and burglary in connection with the Feb. 1 incident, records show.

On Feb. 23 and March 7, Wackerlin’s pretrial release officer filed court papers stating that he did not contact Pretrial Services as required after being released on two of the charges, and that the officer could not make contact with him.

Wackerlin had also previously pleaded guilty Jan. 31, 2017, to the theft of metal pipes belonging to a construction company as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Wackerlin agreed to serve 51 days in jail, successfully complete Drug Rehabilitation Court, be in probation until May 31, 2019 and pay fines along with $5,374 in restitution to the construction company, records show.

Attempts to reach Wacklerin for comment were unsuccessful. Wackerlin’s public defender did not respond to a message seeking comment.