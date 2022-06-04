Blackberry Twp. man charged with DUI after rollover crash

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Blackberry Township driver was charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Kevin J. Healy Jr., 24, of the 0S000 block of Surrey Drive, Blackberry Township, was also charged May 22 with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the report stated.

Deputies were called to the 43W700 block of Kenmar Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. in response to a report of a rollover crash with two people inside the vehicle, the report stated.

Deputies found a white 2009 Nissan Altima on its roof in a driveway with one man outside with noticeable injuries to his face and another, identified as Healy, still in the driver’s seat, the report stated.

Once Healy was removed from the Nissan, he told deputies he was coming from a friend’s house in Elburn, did not see the curve in the roadway and was unable to slow down before approaching, the report stated.

The Nissan appeared to have been traveling west on Kenmar Drive and went off the roadway on the south side, traveled about 50 feet before hitting a culvert and driving over it, the report stated.

There was a gouge in the grass containing broken glass and plastic from the Nissan about 20 feet from the culvert from the culvert, the report stated.

“It appeared that (the) Nissan rolled over and then continued to travel about 30 feet before coming to a stop in the driveway,” the report stated.

After Healy and his passenger were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, both said they had been at multiple bars throughout the night, the report stated.

“They started at Knuckleheads in Elburn and moved to different bars as the night went on and ended in St. Charles, the report stated. “Kevin was driving him home. Kevin did not see the curve in the roadway on Kenmar. Kevin was unable to slow down and veered off the road to avoid hitting multiple parked cars.”

The passenger told deputies had three or four beers and did not know how many Healy drank, the report stated.

Healy told deputies that he had three beers and a summer shandy beer between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. and that he had been at friend’s and Elburn before admitting he was driving home after going to a few bars in St. Charles, the report stated.

Healy is scheduled to appear in court July 6 for a plea setting.

Healy’s attorney did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.