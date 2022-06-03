Batavia Twp. woman reports nearly being scammed of $4K

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A resident of the 38W400 block of Deerpath Road, Batavia Township reported May 21 that she nearly lost $4,000 after a scammer accessed her computer in a anti-virus con, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

The resident received an email from someone claiming to be from Norton Anti-Virus to alert her to a subscription in her name.

She spoke with a man claiming to be from Norton Anti-Virus to say that she did not want to be charged $468.39. She allowed him to access her computer to undo the charge, but instead it credited her account $4,468.39, the report stated.

The man she was talking to apologized and asked her to withdraw the $4,000 from her account and send it to him, the report stated.

The woman realized it was a scam and confronted the man “who became irate with her, demanding she send money and threatened to ‘bankrupt’ her if she didn’t comply,” the report stated.

The deputy called the same number the woman had called and spoke with a man who said he was from Norton Anti-Virus, the report stated.

“I identified myself as law enforcement and the subject then used offensive and vulgar language towards me before hanging up,” the report stated.

The deputy called the number back, but it was disconnected, the report stated.