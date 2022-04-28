Kane traffic stop leads to DUI, cocaine arrest

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Aurora man was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – after deputies stopped him for speeding, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Nicholas R. Pavlik, 29, of the 1100 block of Laurel Drive, Aurora, was also charged April 20 with driving under the influence and speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit, according to reports and court records.

Deputies clocked a 2016 white Subaru Forester traveling north at 75 miles an hour in a 50 mile-an-hour zone on Orchard Road near Sullivan Road shortly after 12:30 a.m., the report stated.

“Nicholas admitted to drinking two 16-oz Miller Light style beers two hours ago at the Bulldogs Ale House in North Aurora,” the report stated.

Deputies found a clear plastic baggy containing a white powder in the glove compartment of Pavlik’s car, the report stated.

The powder was later confirmed to be .69 grams of cocaine, the report stated.

Pavlik refused to participate in a field sobriety test or to provide a breath sample, the report stated.

Pavlik was released on his own recognizance and is to appear in court May 18, according to court records.