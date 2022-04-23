Batavia woman charged with trying to break into house again

A Batavia woman has been charged with attempted burglary, accused of trying to break into a house for the second time in a month.

Tamara C. Schmidt, 47, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted burglary and criminal trespass to residence for trying to enter a house in the 300 block of McKee Street. The house is about a quarter-mile from Schmidt’s residence.

According to police, Schmidt was seen trying to use a real estate agent’s lockbox to enter the home around 10:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Schmidt had been free on a personal recognizance bond in connection with her March 24 arrest on a burglary charge. In that case, she was accused of removing items from the house and putting them out at the curb. According to a social media post on Nextdoor, people thought the items were unwanted and took them.

Schmidt was supposed to attend a Wednesday hearing on the first case. According to court records, she did not appear. A judge granted her attorney’s request to have the Kane County Diagnostic Center evaluate Schmidt’s mental fitness to stand trial.

On Thursday, bond call Judge Julia Yetter made it clear that Schmidt is not to set foot on the McKee property or contact its owner. Yetter set a cash bail of $20,000, meaning Schmidt needs to post $2,000 to be freed pretrial on the new charge.

“When I saw you on March 24, I also told you (to stay away),” Yetter said. “That is not a suggestion. That is a court order. My concern is that there is something going on that is putting you in a position where you are either unable or unwilling to follow the conditions of bond.”

