North Aurora residents warned to be on lookout for man posing as village employee

The North Aurora Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man posing as a North Aurora water department employee and trying to gain access to their home.

The man was trying to gain access to a home in the 400 block of Juniper Drive on the village’s west side at approximately noon Thursday, North Aurora Deputy Police Chief Scott Buziecki said in an email. The homeowner refused to give him access to the home.

After leaving the home, the man drove away in a silver vehicle going southbound. Buziecki reminded residents that North Aurora water and public works department employees drive marked vehicles, carry village identification and typically are wearing uniforms or clothing with village logos.

Residents who are ever in doubt about the identity of someone at their door should ask to see their identification. They can also call 911 or the North Aurora Village Hall at 630-897-8228.

Police and/or village hall staff would be happy to confirm the identity of anyone at their door claiming to work for the village, Buziecki said. Those who see this individual or know who he is are urged to contact North Aurora Police by calling 911 or 630-897-8705.



