Geneva man charged with felony drug possession, DUI

GENEVA – A Geneva man was charged with felony drug possession and driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, according to police reports and court records.

Robert M. Dieter Jr., 38, of the 200 block of Longview Drive, Geneva, was also charged March 19 with speeding, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and improper lane use, all misdemeanors.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Geneva police noticed a white 2012 Nissan Sentra traveling 44 miles an hour in a posted 30 mile-an-hour zone traveling east in the 0-99 block of West State Street, the report stated.

The officer noted that the Nissan, whose driver was later identified as Dieter, drifted from the left lane of traffic to the curb lane, the report stated.

The officer turned on the squad car’s emergency lights, intending to stop Dieter, but he kept driving on East State Street before turning to go south in the 0-99 block of Sandholm Street, before he stopped, the report stated.

Field sobriety tests showed that Dieter was impaired, the report stated.

After searching Dieter, police found one gram of marijuana in his pocket, two grams of marijuana on the front passenger seat and an oval orange pill later identified as a 20 mg Adderall, report stated.

Adderall is an amphetamine that is a controlled substance because of its addictive properties, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Dieter said it was his pill, but he did not have a prescription for it, the report stated.

The drug charge – possession of a controlled substance – is a Class 4 felony, punishable by punishable by one to three years in prison, fines up to $25,000, or probation, if convicted.

Dieter was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

No attorney was listed in court records and Dieter did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.