Batavia police reports for: July 4-6, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Andrew J. Meyers, 24, of the 700 block of Morton Street, Batavia, was charged July 6 with two counts of domestic battery.

• Neri Rolando Caal-Chub, 30, of the 400 block of Alfred Avenue, Elgin, was charged July 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving without a valid license. Caal-Chub’s vehicle registered at 71 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly after midnight.