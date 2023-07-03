Geneva police reports for: June 23-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Steven A. Markulis, 35, of the 1100 block of Iroquois Avenue, Naperville, was charged June 23 with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of alcohol by a driver, speeding 11-14 miles over the limit in the 500 block of East Side Drive, shortly after 4 p.m.

• Laundra D. Casper, 32, of the 3S000 block of Timber Drive, Warrenville, wasa charged June 26 with making a false complaint to 911. Casper’s phone number came up reporting a fight in the parking lot outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 618 Commons Drive, but when police arrived, there was no fight inside or outside the store. Casper was also arrested on multiple warrants from DuPage County Sheriff and Naperville police.