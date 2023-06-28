Oswald’s Pharmacy buys Riley’s Medical Equipment and Supplies in Geneva

Naperville-based Oswald’s Pharmacy has bought Riley’s Medical Equipment and Supplies in Geneva.

According to a news release, Oswald’s is a sixth generation, family-owned pharmacy that has been in business for more than 148 years.

The purchase of Riley’s aligns with Oswald’s commitment to delivering quality care while offering comprehensive health care solutions. Oswald’s will bring the same level of customer care to the Geneva community it has provided to residents of Naperville for more than 148 years.

“Since opening our expanded medical equipment department in 2015, we’ve learned a great deal about helping our community with all things medical equipment. We’re excited to take our team and experience to Geneva to continue the great work that Tim [Riley] and his team have done,” Oswald’s Pharmacy owner Alex Anderson said in the release.

“Since Alex and I both grew up in the drugstore world, I know he understands the importance of taking care of customers. He will continue to serve our community with great customer focus,” Tim Riley, the previous owner of Riley’s Medical Equipment and Supplies, said in the release.

Existing customers of Riley’s Medical Equipment and Supplies can expect a seamless transition, according to the release.

“We’re excited to bring the same level of care, service, and products to Geneva that’s kept my family-run pharmacy in business since 1875,” Anderson said in the release.

According to the release, Riley’s Medical Equipment and Supplies was founded by Jim Riley in 1965. Riley’s continued to grow and in 1972 moved to its current location. In 2011, the drugstore closed, but the Medical Equipment business continued to grow.

Oswald’s Pharmacy was established in 1875, and is the second-oldest business in Naperville and the oldest continually owned family pharmacy in Illinois, according to the release.