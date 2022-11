Bare Moxie celebrated the five-year anniversary of its location at 115 W. State St. in Geneva on Nov. 11 alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon was cut by owners JoAnn Salazar and Sonja Beallis, which was held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns. The celebration was attended chamber of commerce staff, board members and city ambassadors.

For more information on this business, visit baremoxie.com.