CatTalpa Manor celebrates new permanent location in Batavia

CatTalpa Manor celebrated its new permanent Batavia location, 10 E. Wilson St., Suite 2, alongside Mayor Jeffrey Schielke, members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce and city officials.

CatTalpa Manor is a plant shop and working art studio that sells plants, vintage goods, local art and other plant- and cat-themed goods. The shop also serves as a classroom with an assortment of classes and events each month, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The shop is owned by Abbey Estes, and began as a Boardwalk Shop. Estes is excited to fulfill the dream of a permanent brick and mortar store in Batavia, the release stated.

The shop’s hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Book a class and find more information about CatTalpa Manor at cattalpamanor.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.