Louie Angelo’s Pizza & Italian in Batavia celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Louie Angelo’s Pizza & Italian celebrated the opening of its second location with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The family-owned restaurant originated in South Elgin and opened their second location in Batavia at 909 E. Wilson St. in May.

According to a news release, Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with the Ryan Biggs, Louie Angelo’s director of operations. Jono Terran, general manager of the Batavia location and Mike Lawless, general manager of the original South Elgin location also represented the restaurant. Other attendees included Margaret Perreault, Shirley Mott and other Batavia Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Lori Botterman, Anthony Isom and other Batavia officials.

Louie Angelo’s Pizza and Italian is available for pick-up, delivery and catering. Order online, in person or call ahead for fast, casual Italian food. It opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m., except on Friday and Saturday when it closes at 10 p.m.

Phone orders can be made by calling 630-879-9990. View the full menu and catering menu online at louieangelos.com.