Batavia Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Red Hive Market

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the store expansion of Red Hive Market with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4-6 W. Wilson St.

With the addition of the neighboring storefront, Red Hive Market can now showcase more artisans with 3,300 square feet of shopping space, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Mayor Jeffrey Schielke presided over the celebration with owners Bridget Johnson and Thomas Freeman. Among the well-wishers in attendance were Margaret Perreault, Shirley Mott and Patti Anselme of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, Beth Walker and Kevin Desler of Batavia MainStreet and city officials Leah Lehman and Lori Botterman, the release stated.

Red Hive Market features unique vintage, shabby chic, industrial, painted, recycled and up-cycled treasures for the home, according to the release. While most items are for the home, jewelry and soft goods made by local artisans are also available. The shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays until 7 p.m.

For more information find Red Hive Market on Facebook and Instagram or visit its website at redhivemarket.com.