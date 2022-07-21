July 21, 2022
Geneva Chamber celebrates KCT Credit Union’s 85-year anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrated KCT Credit Union’s 85-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting on July 20.

VP of Operations and Lending Joe Menolascino and VP of Information Technology and Marketing Sergio Rodriguez held the ribbon, while President/CEO Mike Lee cut the ribbon. The Kane County Board Chair Connie Pierog, State Rep. Maura Hirschauer and Alderman Dean Kilburg were honored guests.

Chamber staff, employees and friends joined in on the celebration. For more information on KCT Credit Union, visit kctcu.org.

