Batavia Chamber announces ‘Grow Your Business’ scholarship

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a new scholarship program for selected small businesses who are members in good standing with the Batavia Chamber.

A fund called the Grow Your Business Scholarship, has been established, according to a news release from the Chamber.

One of the roles of the Batavia Chamber is to be a catalyst for business prosperity, and the scholarship aims to assist businesses develop the skills they need to thrive in all environments, the release stated.

“During the pandemic, it became evident that although a small business was previously successful, they were not prepared to weather the extra challenges created by the pandemic,” stated Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. “A thriving business community is crucial as it enhances the economic viability and growth throughout the area.”

According to the release, the goal of the Batavia Chamber Grow Your Business Scholarship is to subsidize the costs for businesses to work with outside resources. The Batavia Chamber hopes that the selected Chamber members will build a sustainable business through the skills learned across all areas of operation. To ensure a successful program, the Batavia Chamber is partnering with the Fox Valley Entrepreneurial Center, which will assist in vetting the business’s needs, providing expert advice and will contribute monies to the Grow Your Business Scholarship fund, the release stated.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has donated $10,000 and the FVEC is donating the remaining amount to provide two scholarships into the program.

“We’re investing into the Batavia Chamber businesses and helping them to secure future success,” Perreault stated.

To apply, submit the form at https://www.fvec.org/bcoc-form. As a reminder, businesses must be members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce or are willing to become one. Information about joining the Chamber can be found at https://www.bataviachamber.org/member/newmemberapp/.

For more information about the Grow Your Business Scholarship, contact Margaret Perreault by calling 630-879-7134, or email margaret@bataviachamber.org. You can also text (478) CHAMBER.