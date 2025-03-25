Missing woman’s car to be pulled from Fox River

Diver Mike McFerron handed debris, believed to be from a submerged car in the Fox River, to Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers on Monday. They were searching for clues related to a cold case from 1983 that the Elgin Police Department is investigating. Schepers, from Sycamore, disappeared after attending a party with coworkers at a Carpentersville bar in 1983. (Rick West)

Elgin police say the car belonging to a woman who has been missing for 42 years will be pulled out of the Fox River Tuesday.

Chief Ana Lalley said during a press conference Tuesday that a search of the river Monday by the department and Chaos Divers, a group that uses sonar to search for people suspected missing in bodies of water, yielded a vehicle with the license plate XP8919, which matched the Toyota Celica owned by that Karen Schepers.

Schepers disappeared after attending a party with coworkers at a Carpentersville bar in 1983.

Lalley said Chaos Divers, the Elgin Fire Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office will try to remove the vehicle from the river Tuesday, police said. Once the vehicle has been removed, they’ll determine if any human remains are inside.

“It is important to stress that this is the beginning of what is still considered an open and active investigation, with many questions still to be answered,” she said. “As we continue to investigate this case we will remain steadfast in our resolve to provide answers and closure to Karen’s family.”

Jacob Grubbs of Chaos Divers said they found the car near the west bank of the river north of the Slade Avenue boat launch in about seven feet of water. He said diver Mike McFerron had about six inches of visibility in the murky water when he was able to locate the license plate.

Detectives Matt Vartanian, left, and Andrew Houghton looks at the department's Facebook page in December. The Elgin Police Department has started a cold case unit, and the unit will resume the search for Karen Schepers, who vanished in 1983. (Brian Hill)

Schepers’ case was at the top of the list for Elgin’s new Cold Case Unit, led by detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian.

On Tuesday, Karen Scheper’s older brother, Gary, said the family is waiting for the car to be removed from the river, and for information about what may or may not be found in it, before commenting.