In Focus: Craig Foltos

Barber Craig Foltos’ parents, Joe and Phyllis, opened Foltos Barber Shop in 1953. In 1962, they purchased the building at 7 E. Wilson St. in the heart of Batavia. “Since I was 10, I’ve been here every single week doing something,” Craig said.

Craig purchased the barber shop in 1976 when his father died because “I didn’t want to bury him,” he said.

Craig has been there ever since, telling jokes, offering treats such as chocolate and lollipops and making people smile.

Since 1989, Craig’s Chop Around the Clock fundraiser has raised more than $400,000 for the Ronald McDonald House charities.

A little more than a decade ago, Craig had an idea for Batavia’s Peace on Earth sign on a bridge over the Fox River to be on display over the holidays. That sign now is on display year-round. “I’d say it’s probably the most photographed part of Batavia,” Craig said.

Craig said he loves the people of Batavia. “You can’t ask for a better community. They always pitch in and help when you need something,” he said.

– Sandy Bressner

If you know someone who should be featured, email sbressner@shawmedia.com