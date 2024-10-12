In Focus: Scott Piner

St. Charles magician Scott Piner is Someone You Should Know in Kane County. (Sandy Bressner)

Scott Piner of St. Charles did his first magic show at the age of 9 or 10 while growing up in downstate Quincy.

His first was a number trick where you ask someone to think of a number and then you show them some cards and you have to predict their number. “It was the first trick in the magic book that I got when I was 8 and it just captured my imagination,” he said.

During the day, Scott works in marketing at Elgin Community College but on nights and weekends, you can find him doing magic shows at both public and private events.

On Oct. 12 and 13, you can find Scott performing during Scarecrow Weekend in the grassy area at Lincoln Park.

“Try to keep the kiddos engaged and the parents, too.”