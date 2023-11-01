Kane Clerk to demonstrate new voting equipment throughout the county

Cheryl Rabchuk of St. Charles votes in the General Primary Election at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham announced public demonstrations of new voting equipment that will be used in the March 19, 2024 primary. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – The Kane County Clerk’s Office will begin public demonstrations of the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment at a series of events at libraries and community centers, John Cunningham announced in a news release.

This is a new voter education project as his office get ready to use the equipment which will debut in the March 19, 2024 primary election, the release stated.

“The new equipment is an upgrade of our current equipment and voters will be familiar with how to use it,” Cunningham stated in the release. “Many of the same voter-friendly and easy-to-use functions exist on the new equipment.”

Upgraded features in the new equipment include a touch screen instead of the scrolling wheel and a printed paper version of the voting summary will make voting easier and more transparent.

“I encourage you to come to one of these events to learn about and try voting on the new machines prior to next year’s elections,” Cunningham stated in the release.

Public demonstrations will be:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin

10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora

9 a.m. to1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Prisco Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Town & Country Public Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20,: Vaughan Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kane County Flea Market, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

1 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, at Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva

3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Aurora Public Santori Library, 101 S. River St., Aurora

10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16 at Dundee Township Randall Oaks Library, 500 Randall Road, West Dundee

12:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Dundee Township Fox River Valley Library, 555 Barrington Ave., West Dundee

“These public demonstrations are just the beginning of our voter education program,” Cunningham stated in the release. “We will be bringing voting machines to public institutions, community events, and meetings across Kane County between now and the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.”

His office will also be providing more information electronically on its website and social media sites as well.

“We look forward to working with community groups and elected officials to meet our voters where they are so that everyone is prepared to vote in next year’s elections,” Cunningham stated in the release.

As a past president of the National Association of County Recorders and Clerks, Cunningham worked with election officials from around the country and built a network to discuss best practices, evaluate election equipment, and develop new innovative ways to provide services, the release state.

Kane County’s voting system, including its in-person voting equipment and Vote by Mail creation and processing equipment, has been praised and recognized by election officials across the country.

For more information about voter education and the 2024 elections, visit the Clerk’s website, clerk.kanecountyil.gov, social media pages on Twitter/X @KaneCoILClerk, and Facebook www.facebook.com.