Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Oct. 10-16, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Pedro Correa, 52, of the 800 block of Oak Street, West Chicago, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing identification. Sheriff’s deputies stopped Correa’s black Dodge Ram failed to come to a complete stop at Courier Avenue and Route 25 in St. Charles Township.

• Corrina A. Carrera, 27, of the 2S200 block of Harter Road, Kaneville, was charged Oct. 17 with 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid license. Carrera’s gray Kia Sorrento registered at 59 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on Harter Road at Merrill Avenue. Carrera was also arrested on a LaSalle County warrant on charges of driving with a suspended license.

• Ismael Cuccaal, 29, of the 200 block of Illinois Avenue, Carterville, was charged Oct. 12 with possession of a controlled substance, speeding 24 to 34 miles an hour over the limit, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and transportation of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. Cuccall’s cargo van registered at 64 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone Route 31 near Sullivan Road near North Aurora.

• Matthew R. Williams, 19, of the 1500 block of Fairway Circle, Geneva, was charged Oct. 14 with violation of an order of protection, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. Deputies were called to the 39W100 block of Fox River Drive, St. Charles Township shortly before 1 a.m. in response to report of a domestic incident.

• Megan L. Slawek, 44, of the 39W700 block of Crosscreek Lane, Campton Township was charged Oct. 10 with driving under the influence and improper parking on the roadway. Deputies were called to Crane Road in response to a report of a driver slumped over the wheel at 3 p.m. while stopped in the southbound lane.

• Benjamin D. Seaver, 51, of the 25000 block of Rock Creek Road, Plano, was a charged Oct. 12 with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open liquor in a motor vehicle. Deputies were called to an accident at the intersection of Jericho Road and Route 47 shortly after 1 p.m.