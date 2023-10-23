New Batavia location for Acquaviva Ristorante celebrated

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the upcoming opening of the new location for Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 20. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the new location for Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 20.

The new location for the popular restaurant is at 1900 Mill St. in a building that previously housed Tribella restaurant.

According to a news release from the Chamber, Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Vito Brandonisio, owner for the Acquaviva Winery, ristorante and event space in Maple Park as well as the Batavia location.

Among family members attending were Joe Brandonisio and Shaye Brandonisio, managers of the two locations. Joining the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, Chamber special events coordinator; Shirley Mott, Chamber communications and membership coordinator; Laura Newman, city of Batavia administrator; and Anthony Isom, Batavia economic development manager.

Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia features Italian cuisine made with fresh ingredients and wines from Acquaviva Winery. The new Batavia location includes a private event space that can hold up to 50 people. A wine-tasting bar greets diners as they enter. A full-service bar and a small retail area complete the front space. With the new private event space, plans are in the works for wine classes.

For Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia reservations, go to Acquavivabatavia.com or call 630-761-1010.