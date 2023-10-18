Geneva announces curbside leaf collection schedule

The City of Geneva has announced the schedule for its curbside leaf collection program, which will begin in late October and continue throughout November. Kramer Tree Specialists will complete three collection cycles in all three leaf pickup zones. A zone map, schedule and full program details can be found here.

The schedule is subject to change in the case of inclement weather, leaf volume or equipment failure. Each zone pickup takes several days to finish. The curbside map also tracks the progress the contractor is making through each neighborhood. The map will be updated on weekday mornings.

Residents are required to rake their leaves to the parkway parallel to the street and about 12 inches behind the curb or edge of the pavement by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week. Raking leaves into the street or gutter can clog storm sewers, which can later result in street flooding. Leaves placed on the parkway after the crews have passed will not be picked up until the next scheduled date.

After the curbside pickup program concludes, residents will be able to participate in the leaf bag collection program. Leaves should be placed in brown yard waste bags. Refuse stickers are not required, but bags must only contain leaves. Yard waste, mulch or grass clippings mixed with leaves will not be accepted.

Questions can be directed to the Geneva Public Works Department by calling 630-232-1501.