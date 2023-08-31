Two South Elgin High School students killed in traffic crash Thursday morning

Two South Elgin High School students were killed and two others hurt after a crash near the intersection of Route 25 and Kenyon Road at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the village of Bartlett.

According to the release, the crash involved a 2002 Honda Civic that was occupied by four female high school students and a semi-truck. The male driver of semi-truck, the driver of the Civic and one passenger in the Civic suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger in the Civic was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The U-46 school district crisis team at South Elgin High School has been activated.

Route 25 between West Bartlett and Graham roads remains closed as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday as police continue to investigate the crash.