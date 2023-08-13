Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Aug. 3-7, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Denna R. Nilles, 54, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 5 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, disorderly conduct and violating the terms of her bail bond. Deputies were called to a disturbance in the 6N900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, St. Charles Township. Nilles admitted to deputies that she had consumed eight one-ounce shots of Canadian Club whisky. Her blood alcohol was measured at 0.147%.

• A resident of the 2S900 block of South Kirk Road, Batavia Township, reported Aug. 4 that $2,500 in damage was done to her pole barn with graffiti sprayed on two side of the pole barn. The graffiti appeared to be a cat face painted in black and green spray paint on one side and a cat face in black spray paint along with a cat figure and the writing “cattage.”

• Approximately 50 feet of guardrail on the north side of Scott Road in Big Rock Township was reported damaged Aug. 7; and about 20 feet of guardrail on the south side of Scott Road was also damaged, likely caused by an eastbound vehicle. The cost to replace the guardrail is about $4,000. Deputies found blue paint transferred on the north side guardrail, but since there aren’t any houses in that area, nothing was recorded on security cameras.

• Kary A. Sorensen, 53, of the 6100 block of Giant Oaks Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of marijuana in a vehicle outside an approved container. Deputies were alerted to Sorensen’s gray 2008 Nissan Altima about 4:30 p.m. by a traffic complaint. The caller said the vehicle was traveling north on Route 47 and Beith Road in Campton Township, weaving in and out of traffic and going into oncoming traffic. The deputy traveled behind the Nissan and observed it to be speeding 65 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone and weaving within the lane, eventually stopping the car at Route 47 and Plank Road. Sorensen told deputies that she was weaving in traffic because she had an issue with her bra that she was trying to fix. Sorensen was given a warning for speeding.

• Joseph M. Rice, 27, of the 300 block of Stonington Place, South Elgin, was charged Aug. 3 with violating an order of protection and violating the terms of his bail bond. Rice was to stay away from residence in the 34W900 block of North James Drive, St. Charles Township.