Geneva church group helps repair homes in Kentucky damaged by storms

For a 40th year, 30 youth and 12 adults from United Methodist Church of Geneva embarked on a trip to Kentucky to help rebuild homes as part of a service project.

According to a news release, Geneva UMC congregants Mike and Julie Popplewell co-coordinated the church’s participation in Appalachia Service Project July 8-15. ASP, a Johnson City, Tenn.-based nonprofit, serves Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Geneva UMC team members carpooled in six 15-passenger vans to Booneville for a week of rehabbing six local homes.

“We worked daily Monday through Friday from about 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work included weatherizing homes and mobile homes with insulation and underpinning, applying vinyl siding, shingles or tin roofing and installing interior flooring and wallboard replacement,” Mike Popplewell said.

Many of the homes were damaged from the historic 1,000-year floods of summer 2022.

“Group evening activities included reflecting on what it means to live and work in an economically depressed area like the Appalachian mountains,” Mike Popplewell said.

“Mid-week activities included a picnic with local home owners and their families, with food and fellowship and delicious ice cream desserts at a local dairy bar.

“We always try to support the local economy when possible by purchasing snacks, gas and other supplies locally,” he said.

Popplewell said a highlight of the project was presentation of an award by Walter Crouch, ASP president/CEO, for Geneva UMC’s 40-year participation with ASP.

Volunteers were housed at a local elementary school, sleeping on cots and air mattresses in a gymnasium.

ASP lined up local volunteers to cook meals Sunday evening through Friday evening.

Pre-trek group fundraisers included car washes, write-a-letter-home campaigns and selling chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day. Other fundraisers included a chili cook-off and a meat sale with Country Village Meats, where the business donated a portion of the proceeds.

Additionally, congregants contributed donations for donuts served after worship services and some members sponsored individual participants, according to the release.