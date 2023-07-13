‘Multiple tornadoes in Kane County’: NWS

The National Weather Service Romeoville office confirmed there were “multiple tornadoes in Kane County” Wednesday evening with reports of touchdowns in Lily Lake and South Elgin.
Meteorologist Brett Borchardt said they have photos and video of one tornado.
“All I can confirm is that there are multiple tornadoes,” Borchardt said.
In the coming days, the weather service will be tracking various reports of the touchdowns and paths of the various tornadoes, Borchardt said.
In a text message, Campton Hills Trustee Timothy Morgan stated a tornado touched down at Burlington and Dittman roads, but there was no damage.
Campton Township Road Commissioner Sam Gallucci said a tornado touched down at Bowes and Nestler roads in Elgin and caused damage.