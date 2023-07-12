Tornado warning issued for St. Charles, Elgin until 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Kane County, including Campton Hills, St. Charles, Valley View, South Elgin and Elgin until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the NWS, a tornado was spotted near Campton Hills at 6:22 p.m., moving east at 40 mph.

Residents in the path of the tornado are advised to take cover in the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.