Elburn celebrated Memorial Day with a ceremony at Blackberry Township Cemetery Monday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Karen Howard reads the names of local military veterans buried in Elburn cemeteries on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Blackberry Township Cemetery in Elburn. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The ceremony began with a procession down Route 47 with veterans’ organizations and Boy Scout troops, before ending at the cemetery. U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, was among the speakers at the event.