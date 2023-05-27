Kane officials release name of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting Wednesday

The suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting on Randall Road that left a Kane County K-9 police dog dead has been identified.

According to a news release from Kane County Coroner Rob Russell’s office, the suspect is James Moriarty, 38, of Aurora. An autopsy showed the preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology samples have also been sent to a forensic lab for analysis.

The incident started Wednesday afternoon as car chase that began in South Elgin and ended on Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway near the Batavia Walmart.

Hain said deputies returned fire when the suspect displayed the handgun after the chase ended, killing the suspect. The K-9, Hudson, died “in the exchange of gunfire.”

K9 Hudson was killed during a confrontation with a suspected carjacker Wednesday at Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva.

Hain said that the suspect had fled from other officers from various agencies in the days prior to the incident.

Moriarty was facing three cases in Kane County, according to court records.

In one, he was charged with committing robbery, theft by threat, criminal trespass to a vehicle and domestic battery on Sunday in Aurora. He was accused of taking an iPhone from his ex-girlfriend by grabbing her wrist and entering her vehicle. A time and address were not listed.

In another, he was charged by an Aurora police officer with aggravated fleeing and eluding, at speeds at least 21 mph over the speed limit, at an unknown time on Monday.

In the last, he was accused by a Kane County deputy of driving 125 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-88, east of Route 31 in Aurora, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A public funeral for Hudson is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.

The Kane County Coroner’s office is working with the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.