South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 found in North Carolina

A South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 has been found in North Carolina and her mother has been arrested, ABC 7 reported Monday.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, is safe in protective custody, ABC 7 reported, citing its network affiliate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Police arrested former Wheaton resident Heather E. Unbehaun, 40, in Asheville over the weekend. A felony warrant for kidnapping had been issued for her on July 29, 2017. She is being held in the Buncombe County, North Carolina, jail on $250,000 bail with a July 11 court date, according to the jail website.

A local store owner recognized Kayla from an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” that was released Nov. 1 on Netflix and informed police, according to the news report.

Ryan Iserka reported his daughter missing after Kayla and her mother when the two failed to show up in Wheaton for a prearranged pickup on July 5, 2017.

Iserka had been granted full custody of Kayla in early 2017, while Heather Unbehaun had weekly visitation.

