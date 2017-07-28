Police seek public’s aid in Wheaton child abduction

South Elgin police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kayla Unbehaun, 9, who they believe was abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, police announced in a news release.

Now calling the child’s July 4 disappearance a child abduction, police want the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2000 Toyota Camry with expired Georgia license plate PTM 3975, which Heather Unbehaun is believed to be driving, the release stated.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has authorized one count of child abduction against Heather Unbehaun, according to the release.

Child abduction is a felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

On July 5, Kayla Unbehaun’s father went to pick up his daughter in the 500 block of East Illinois Street, Wheaton, from her mother, the release stated.

The father learned his daughter was not there and the mother allegedly had packed her vehicle on July 4 and left the location with the child, according to the release.

Heather Unbehaun has not had any contact with family since leaving with Kayla, the release stated.

Although the child was taken from Wheaton in DuPage County, there is a pending family court case in Kane County, and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office is taking the lead in the charges, according to the release.

South Elgin police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or Heather or Kayla Unbehaun to call 911, the release stated. Anyone who has more information about the situation is asked to call the Investigations Division of the South Elgin Police Department at 847-741-2151.