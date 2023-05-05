Southern-fried comedy served at Batavia’s Albright Community Theatre

BATAVIA – The Albright Community Theatre in Batavia will present “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten from May 5 to 20.
The comedy follows the three Verdeen cousins as they try to throw their family reunion at the worst possible time, a news release stated. As their self-righteous Aunt LaMerle judges their outrageous antics, they face an uphill battle with a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens gathering on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.
“It’s a lighthearted, feel-good show filled with laughs, and we have a fantastic group of actors bringing it to life,” Director JP Quirk of South Elgin said in the release. “Audiences can expect to have a lot of fun.”
Cast members include Sharon Kolarik of Bolingbrook; Arlene Arnone of St. Charles; Joel Greenblatt of Hoffman Estates; A. Reya of Elgin; Mandie Greenwood of Park Ridge; Zachary Falvo of Batavia; Nicole Lapas of Streamwood; Nikki Harris of Montgomery; Ayden Lopez of Schaumburg; Jon Witt of Naperville; Erin Cauley of South Elgin; and Tonya Cook of Batavia.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 13, 19 and 20, with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Tickets cost $23 for adults, and $18 for students and seniors over 65 years old, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets.
Tickets also are available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.
The Albright Community Theatre, a nonprofit organization that is entirely volunteer driven, has been entertaining audiences since 1974.