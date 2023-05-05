Southern-fried comedy served at Batavia’s Albright Community Theatre

BATAVIA – The Albright Community Theatre in Batavia will present “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten from May 5 to 20.

The comedy follows the three Verdeen cousins as they try to throw their family reunion at the worst possible time, a news release stated. As their self-righteous Aunt LaMerle judges their outrageous antics, they face an uphill battle with a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens gathering on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.

Joel Greenblatt and Arlene Arnone are part of the ensemble cast starring in “The Red Velvet Cake War,” presented weekends through May 20 by Albright Community Theatre. (Photo provided by JP Quirk)

“It’s a lighthearted, feel-good show filled with laughs, and we have a fantastic group of actors bringing it to life,” Director JP Quirk of South Elgin said in the release. “Audiences can expect to have a lot of fun.”

Zachary Falvo appears in the “The Red Velvet Cake War” comedy. (Photo provided by JP Quirk)

Cast members include Sharon Kolarik of Bolingbrook; Arlene Arnone of St. Charles; Joel Greenblatt of Hoffman Estates; A. Reya of Elgin; Mandie Greenwood of Park Ridge; Zachary Falvo of Batavia; Nicole Lapas of Streamwood; Nikki Harris of Montgomery; Ayden Lopez of Schaumburg; Jon Witt of Naperville; Erin Cauley of South Elgin; and Tonya Cook of Batavia.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 13, 19 and 20, with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Tickets cost $23 for adults, and $18 for students and seniors over 65 years old, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets.

Tickets also are available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.

The Albright Community Theatre, a nonprofit organization that is entirely volunteer driven, has been entertaining audiences since 1974.