Taxpayers warned of fake Kane treasurer website

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain are warning the public about a fake website that purports to be the Kane County Treasurer’s site, officials announced in a news release.

Anyone who encounters this site should not attempt to make a payment through it. The authentic site is secure. The fake site is not secure.

The authentic Kane County Treasurer’s site, www.kanecountytreasurer.org, while the fake site address is kanecountytreasure.org. The fake site includes several links, one for online payments, one for legal records, one for court documents, and one for vehicle registration renewal.

The authentic site has Kane County Treasurer Chris Lauzen pictured in the upper left.

In addition, the tab to make an online payment has the Kane County seal in the upper left, the treasurer’s office address and telephone number in the upper right, and users must click on a terms of use agreement before they can search for their tax bill or make a payment.

Kane County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the fake site.

Anyone with information about the fake site should call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-444-1103.