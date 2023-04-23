April 23, 2023
Geneva Tip-A-Cop event to support Special Olympics Illinois

Local police officers will be waiting tables at FoxFire restaurant in Geneva this week to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

The Tip-A-Cop event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at FoxFIre, 17 W. State St.

A portion of the evening’s sales and 100% of donations will benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Guests can also participate in a 50/50 drawing.

The Tip-A-Cop event is one of the fundraising platforms for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is a collaborative effort by police across the nation to raise money for Special Olympics, according to a news release.

To make a reservation, call FoxFire Restaurant at 630-232-1369.

