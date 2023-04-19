Kane Clerk announces tax bills should arrive May 1

GENEVA – The Kane County Clerk’s Office announced in a news release that it has certified the 2022 payable in 2023 Tax Extension to the Kane County Treasurer’s Office, so tax bills to Kane County property owners will be mailed to taxpayers on time by May 1.

“The County Clerk’s Office extends taxes for nearly 200 taxing bodies in Kane County,” Kane County Clerk John Cunningham stated in the release.

“Tax extension is one part of the process that helps fund schools, build roads, and provide for things like police and fire protection, our judicial system and parks,” Cunningham stated in the release. “By completing this complicated but critically important job on time, we help to get this money to local governments on time.”

For the 2022 tax year, Kane County has a total of 197,926 parcels, up from 189,599 last year.

The total assessed value for all property in Kane County was about $19.1 billion, an increase of approximately 7% over the nearly $18 billion value of property in the county last year, the release stated.

The county’s total tax extended this year was more than $1.5 trillion, a 4.7% increase from the more than $1.4 trillion in 2022.

Cunningham thanked the Kane County treasurer and supervisor of assessments, township assessors, local governments and staff for their cooperation throughout the year to assist in the tax extension completed by the clerk’s office.

“The amount of time needed to prepare for tax extension continues to decrease, which allows Kane County’s local governments to provide services to residents without delay,” Cunningham stated in the release.

Additional information and reports about the 2022 payable 2023 Tax Extension are available at kanecountyclerk.org.

Property owners will be able to view tax bills online at kaneil.devnetwedge.com later this month.

The Kane County Clerk’s Office handles property tax extension for local governments, past tax searches, delinquent tax redemption, annexations, disconnections, dissolutions and organization of taxing districts.

The system implemented by the Clerk’s Office to calculate tax extensions has saved money by reducing the time to process these functions and increase efficiency, the release stated.

The clerk’s office provides information directly to residents via the clerk’s website kanecountyclerk.org, Twitter @KaneCoILClerk, and Facebook @kanecountyclerk.