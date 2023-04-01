Campton Hills police, state Sen. DeWitte to sponsor prescription drug take-back event

The Campton Hills Police Department and state Sen. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will host a prescription drug take-back collection from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the Campton Hills Police Department.

In addition to medications, the police department will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers, less the batteries. The Campton Hills Police Department will not be responsible for removing the batteries.

According to a news release, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and health issue. In 2017, in a national survey on drug use and health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day event allows Americans to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The Campton Hills Police Department is located at 40W270 LaFox Rd., Campton Hills.