January 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports: Jan. 17-19, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Officer Dave Ketelsen (left) and officer Rich Clark of the St. Charles Police Department stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone Wednesday.

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

Lanesha Lana Williams, 26, of the 26W100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Naperville, was charged at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 17 with retail theft.

DUI

Brittany Lauren Wagner, 35, of the 1900 block of Shoreline Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:53 a.m. Jan. 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions.

St. Charles Police ReportsSt. CharlesPolice ReportsKane County