St. Charles police reports: Jan. 17-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

Lanesha Lana Williams, 26, of the 26W100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Naperville, was charged at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 17 with retail theft.

DUI

Brittany Lauren Wagner, 35, of the 1900 block of Shoreline Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:53 a.m. Jan. 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions.