Kane County seeks public feedback for Climate Action Plan

Kane County has launched an online survey to collect input from residents and businesses for its first Climate Action Plan.

According to a news release, the information collected in the survey will help the county identify perceptions, needs, opportunities, priorities and issues to help shape the sustainability priorities. Kane County’s Climate Action Plan will include a toolkit with resources to help municipalities implement sustainability initiatives in their communities.

The survey takes approximately 7 minutes to complete. Find the survey here: https://palebluedot.llc/kane-climate-action-survey.

Those who submit the survey before April 1 will have a chance to win a Kane County ‘Sustain Kane’ prize (stainless steel water bottle, snack bag and more.) Participants are being asked to identify whether or not they live or work in Kane County, however, anyone is welcome to take the survey.

The survey is open until the end of May.

For more information contact Ivy Klee, Kane County Resource Management Coordinator KleeIvy@co.kane.il.us