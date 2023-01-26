January 26, 2023
St. Charles police reports: Jan. 4-15, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Officer Dave Ketelsen (left) and officer Rich Clark of the St. Charles Police Department stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone Wednesday.

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Alexzander Jason Caldwell, 19, of the 200 block of East Spring Ave., South Elgin, was charged at 3:59 a.m. Jan. 13 with harboring a runway and violation of an order of protection.

Dominic Noel Nevarez, 28, of the 200 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 4:31 a.m. Jan. 9 with domestic battery.

Robert Shannon Lord, 51, of the 6N100 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 with domestic battery.

Bryan Nieves, 27, of the 2100 block of Stirling Court, Hanover Park, was charged at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 15 with domestic battery.

