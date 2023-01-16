St. Charles police reports: Nov. 12-Dec. 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

• Madelyn Rose Romanek, 18, of the 800 block of Riding Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 1:54 p.m. Dec. 20 with domestic battery.

Theft

• Omar Luciano Gonzalez, 23, of the 600 block of Weyrauch Street, West Chicago, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Dec. 21 with retail theft.

• Ana Claudia Contrera-Rodriguez, 22, of the 200 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 4:01 p.m. Dec. 17 with retail theft.

• Ava Sophia Lilke, 21, of the 500 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 17, with retail theft.

• Bawi Lian Mang, 18, of the 26W300 block of Parkway Drive, Winfield, was charged at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 with retail theft.

• Jessica M. Moreno, 32, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Bartlett, was charged at 11:12 a.m. Nov. 12 with retail theft.

Forgery

Christina M. Moreno, 40, of the 400 block of South Smith Road, Aurora, was charged at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 29 with forgery.

Illegal consumption of alcohol

Dawson A. Gooch, 20, of the 1500 block of Fairway Drive, Naperville, was charged at 2:16 a.m. Dec. 17 with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, unlawful possession or display of a fraudulent identification card, driving with an expired license, not wearing a seat belt and improper lighting.

Illegal transportation/possession of open alcohol

Travis Wayne Buchanan, 47, of the 1800 block of Golden Pond Lane, Wheaton, was charged at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 17 with illegal transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver, failing to signal when turning and driving on a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.

DUI

Ryan Russell Shelhamer, 34, of the 1S800 block of Green Road, Elburn, was charged at 2:35 a.m. Dec. 18 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disobeying a stop or yield sign and improper lane use.