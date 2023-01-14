January 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports: Dec. 25, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Officer Dave Ketelsen (left) and officer Rich Clark of the St. Charles Police Department stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone Wednesday.

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI

William Patrick Dowd, 42, of the 200 block of Windsor Circle, St. Charles, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Battery

Robert Matthew Krotz, 20, of the 1200 block of Wing Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 10:59 p.m. Dec. 25 with domestic battery and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Theft

Emily Ann White, 21, of the 1400 block of Joshel Court, Geneva, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 4 with retail theft.

Daissy J. Villamezar-Miranda, 38, of the 1200 block of Kings Circle, West Chicago, was charged at 10:18 p.m. Jan. 2 with retail theft.

Harassment

Ulises Facundo Dalal, 26, of the 3000 block of St. Michael Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 20 with harassment through electronic communication/threat of injury.

St. Charles Police ReportsSt. CharlesPolice ReportsKane County