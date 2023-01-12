One charged with DUI in holiday traffic enforcement campaign in St. Charles

The St. Charles Police Department charged one motorist with driving under the influence as part a traffic enforcement campaign in the week preceding Christmas and leading into New Year’s Day.

These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois with their efforts, according to a news release from the city.

In addition, the department issued 11 speeding tickets and charged two motorists for driving without a license. Officers also issued 10 citations for various other traffic violations and wrote an additional four warning tickets.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.