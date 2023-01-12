January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

One charged with DUI in holiday traffic enforcement campaign in St. Charles

By Eric Schelkopf
St. Charles police vehicle

The St. Charles Police Department charged one motorist with driving under the influence as part a traffic enforcement campaign in the week preceding Christmas and leading into New Year’s Day.

These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois with their efforts, according to a news release from the city.

In addition, the department issued 11 speeding tickets and charged two motorists for driving without a license. Officers also issued 10 citations for various other traffic violations and wrote an additional four warning tickets.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

