New Elburn business offers protein shakes, ‘boosted teas,’ aloe water

There’s a new “knight club” in downtown Elburn, yet it’s not the town’s newest nighttime hot spot.

Rather than cocktails and wine, patrons will find protein shakes, teas, aloe water and coffee.

Knight Club Nutrition opened Sept. 24 at 99 E. North St. The business is owned by Elburn residents Lori Palmisano, 55, and her daughter, Jessica Heinrich, 27, who also is a local high school teacher.

Lori Palmisano makes a Captain America Mega Tea. Palmisano and her daughter, Jessica Heinrich have opened Knight Club Nutrition on North Street in downtown Elburn. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Knight Club Nutrition’s protein shakes have 24 grams of protein, vitamins and minerals, with just 200 calories, Heinrich said. They offer different flavors, including cookies and cream, peanut butter cup, strawberry banana, birthday cake and more.

“Our shakes are so delicious, and they don’t have that protein aftertaste that a lot of shakes have,” Heinrich said. “It packs a whole meal and leaves you feeling full. I feel like a lot of healthy products don’t taste delicious, but these really are.”

The ‘boosted teas’ contain ingredients that can help increase energy levels and boost immunity, Palmisano said. The aloe waters are concentrated aloe mixed with water in differnt flavors that can help with digestion.

“Our products are natural and healthy. People say they feel better after having our shakes and teas,” she said. “I know they give me energy and keep me feeling full. You just feel good.”

Jessica Heinrich makes a shake. Heinrich and her mother, Lori Palmisano have opened Knight Club Nutrition on North Street in downtown Elburn. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

This is the first business venture for the mother-daughter duo. Palmisano previously has worked at a similar business to Knight Club Nutrition, but had wanted to branch out on her own.

“I’ve been in the health and wellness industry since 2005, and I love it. Plus I wanted to work with my daughter,” she said about opening Knight Club Nutrition.

Heinrich, who came up with the name for the business, said “knight” refers to the Kaneland High School mascot, which she wanted to incorporate into the name.

“We were trying to come up with a cool name, and ‘knight club’ is a play on the word ‘nightclub’,” she said. “It’s the healthiest nightclub you’ll ever go to.”

A shake and mega tea at Knight Club Nutrition on North Street in downtown Elburn. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Both women said that both local businesses and residents already have given them a tremendous amount of support in the few months they’ve been open.

“Elburn is such a welcoming community,” Heinrich said. “We’ve had regular customers since the beginning. They love our products and they feel good. We’re the type of business where people come every day for a shake for lunch or after a workout.”

In addition to enjoying a shake or tea, Palmisano said she also hopes Knight Club Nutrition will become a community staple where people can gather together.

“We have a game table, a puzzle table, a bar,” she said. “We want this to be a place where people can come to have fun.”

Knight Club Nutrition is open from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.