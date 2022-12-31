Year in Review: The biggest stories in Kane County government in 2022

Some of the biggest stories in Kane County government during 2022 included the debate over raising the county sales tax, countywide elections and the Kane County Health Department’s decision to end COVID-19 quarantine and testing recommendations for schools.

In no particular order, here are some of the biggest stories the Kane County Chronicle covered in 2022:

The $394 million budget for 2023 passed with a 17-6 vote with one absence. It uses savings and some remaining federal COVID-19 relief money to close a $17.5 million budget hole. The board spent much of 2022 debating ways to plug that hole once all the county’s savings are gone. However, board members who won reelection in November showed a willingness to begin talking about tax increases for 2024 as soon as possible.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain won reelection, as did Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham. Former Kane County Board Chair Chris Lauzen was elected as county treasurer. Several board members won reelection, but some newcomers also were welcomed as they were sworn in during December ceremonies.

The Kane County Board approved appointing Roger Fahnestock as executive director of Information Technologies and Building Management in a merging of two departments. The former executive director of building management Christopher Allen was placed on paid administrative leave from February to September. Fahnestock was named interim executive director of building management in March. The board’s action at a special meeting Nov. 22 made it permanent.

Health department officials said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for local schools would be adopted as children returned to school in August. The health department dropped its recommendations for quarantining and coronavirus testing to remain in school as the year began. New Executive Director Michael Isaacson told the county board that he thought the worst of the pandemic was over.

The county received $103 million in federal American Rescue Plan Funds. It’s spent the past year using some of the money for immediate expenses to blunt the impact of COVID-19. But most of the funds have sat untouched. In May, the county board decided how it would divvy up the remaining money. Some of the money went to address budget holes caused by the pandemic, while some went to government employee salaries. A large chunk of the funds were earmarked for county projects and grants for nonprofit agencies.