Balmoral Restaurant owner to feed hundreds of seniors for free next month

Balmoral Restaurant in Campton Hills will hold its 5th annual Seniors Day free three-course meal event on Jan. 9 and 10.

Each senior citizen, age 65 or older, may invite up to three guests of any age to join their party. Reservations will be accepted starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 2.

Balmoral Restaurant is an authentic Scottish restaurant founded by Colin Smith, a restaurateur who operated 11 restaurants in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States.

In putting together the event, Smith recalled the many kind seniors who gave him guidance when he was younger, the release stated.

“It’s about showing gratitude for our elders’ wisdom and strength and perseverance,” Smith said in the news release. “So many people have asked, ‘Why do I continue to host Seniors Day – especially during these difficult times?’ The simple answer is respect for my elders. Nothing more and nothing less. It’s a legacy and tribute for we all will grow old one day.‘’

Smith is accepting donations from the community to fund the event, which can be made at balmoralrestaurant.com. All donations will be matched by the restaurant to reach the goal of 500 three-course meals served, the release stated.

“Everyone needs a little comfort right now and it warms my heart to hear how much this event means to all the seniors around the Fox Valley,” Smith said in the release. “Especially those who might not be able to enjoy a night out at Balmoral very often, with our award-winning fare and service.”

The restaurant will have seatings all day Jan. 9 and 10 starting at 2 pm. for parties of two or more in which at least one senior is included.

A phone reservation is required; requests through social media, email or the restaurant’s website will not be honored for this event. Balmoral Restaurant is located at the intersection of Illinois Route 64 and La Fox Road, in the Campton Square retail development in Campton Hills.

The restaurant is open daily from 2 p.m to 10 p.m. Reservations are available by calling the restaurant at 331-901-5224.

More information is available at BalmoralRestaurant.com.