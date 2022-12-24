St. Charles police reports: Dec. 4-13, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ST. CHARLES

DUI

Courtney Sarah Royer, 41, of the 700 block of Northgate Drive, Sycamore, was charged at 10:53 p.m. Dec. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fast for conditions and improper lane use.

Theft

• Jose Raul Luna-Gutierrez, 27, of the 7100 block of Center Avenue, Hanover Park, was charged at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 7 with retail theft.

Criminal damage to property

• William Michael Prevendar, 19, of the 200 block of Ashcroft Lane, Oswego, was charged at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 13 with criminal damage to property.

• Michael R. Sieh, 18, of the 2400 block of Deerfield Drive, Aurora, was charged at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 9 with criminal damage to property.

Battery

Frank Robert Lauria, 51, of the 400 block of South 4th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 4 with domestic battery.