Batavia Public Library closing early Thursday

The Batavia Public Library will close at 1 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 22 because of hazardous weather conditions forecast for this afternoon through this evening, according to a news release.

While the library’s physical building, at 10 S. Batavia Ave., will be closed, visit the website at bataviapubliclibrary.org/ebooks-emedia to check out an array of eBooks and eMedia, or bataviapubliclibrary.org/movies-music-magazines to download movies, music and more to keep you and your family entertained through this snowy and frigid holiday weekend.

Flyleaf Bakery Café is closed for the day on Thursday and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, when the library also will reopen. Visit the library’s website at BataviaPublicLibrary.org to begin exploring.