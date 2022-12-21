Executive Director of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County retires

Forest Preserve District of Kane County Executive Director Monica A. Meyers has retired after 18 years in the position and has accepted a volunteer position with the district.

Meyers’ retirement will be official at the end of this month, according to a news release from the forest preserve district. Her last day in office will be Dec. 29.

“When I look back over the 18 years, the biggest changes I see are the growth in our land holdings, the increase in administrative standards as well as staff specialties, how we’ve met the needs of the community, and our overall land restoration. You don’t see the changes year to year, but when I look back to the early 2000s, there are major differences,” she said in the release.

Meyers’ work was acknowledged at the Forest Preserve Commission’s Dec. 12 meeting. Forest Preserve District President Christopher K. Kious read aloud a resolution of commendation which lauded Meyers’ various accomplishments as executive director, the release stated.

Former Director of Natural Resources Benjamin Harbethur was promoted to executive director Dec. 1 to replace Meyers.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, visit kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.